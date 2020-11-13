Anti-Trump Protesters Clash With Trump Supporters In DC

Tensions ran high Friday at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. as a crowd of Trump supporters clashed with a group of anti-Trump protesters.

Arguments began when the two groups came face-to-face at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Despite efforts by D.C. Police to keep the groups separate, Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter supporters clashed with each other several times.

WATCH:

A video showed a man in a red shirt carrying a Trump flag arguing with a group of protesters.

Just arrived at BLM Plaza in Washington D.C. and things are getting tense between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters pic.twitter.com/cUZMcaxIa7 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

As the argument continues, police eventually arrive to intervene. One of the protesters appears to reach out and strike a police officer, and the group of officers begins pushing the protesters back. (RELATED: Trump Supporter Slapped In The Face At Black Lives Matter Plaza)

Anti-trump protester punchs DC Police officer in the head, police rush in to break up the groups on BLM Plaza moments ago pic.twitter.com/ncx5zUerqw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

More police officers arrived at the scene to separate the Trump supporters from the protesters. Officers formed a line, and clashes broke out between the protesters and the police officers.

DC Police now separating the both groups on BLM Plaza, lots of shoving pic.twitter.com/fS6QD7qEYH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

Although police attempted to keep the two groups separate, they continued to clash. One Trump supporter told a group of protesters that “you’re letting yourself be used, so you’re getting played.” When a police officer came over to intervene, he stepped in front of the Trump supporter and a protester mocked the officer for “protecting the Trumpies.”

Trump supporters and BLM group keep clashing on BLM Plaza. DC police attempting to keep groups separated pic.twitter.com/dQdZRAZDWr — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

“F*ck your baby,” a protester yelled at a family of Trump supporters. “That’s a racist baby. F*ck that baby,” he said. When one of the Trump supporters says that he is Hispanic, the protester asks, “then why the f*ck you voting for Trump?”

“Your baby is racist” BLM supporter yells to a family of Trump supporters, then yells “you fucking spick” to the Hispanic family on BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/7kbAT3SO1A — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

A later video showed one of the Black Lives Matter protesters getting arrested.

One of the BLM supporters was arrested by DC police after BLM group clashed with Trump supporters on BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/NDNDLyeUYn — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 13, 2020

Friday’s unrest occurred ahead of several pro-Trump marches that are planned to take place in D.C. Saturday following Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election and President Trump’s claims that there was widespread voter fraud. A #StopTheSteal rally is planned at the Freedom Plaza to protest the alleged voter fraud that Trump supporters believe impacted the election, and the Maga Million March is also planned to be held at the Freedom Plaza.

President Donald Trump said that he may make an appearance at the rallies.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.,” Trump said on Twitter Friday. “I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

This is a developing story.