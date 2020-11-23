The Kansas City Chiefs Beating The Raiders Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Chiefs beating the Raiders 35-31 put up some monster TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the “Sunday Night Football” game between Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr peaked with an average of 16.182 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

My friends, those are some huge ratings and there’s no other way to put it. Those are absolutely monster ratings for NBC and the NFL.

At this point, I don’t think anyone can say with a straight face that the league is struggling to draw eyeballs. Clearly, people are excited and paying attention to big games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

The league might have gotten off to a slow start this season in the ratings department, but things are cruising right now for Roger Goodell and company.

Peaking with an average of 16.182 million viewers is an absurd amount for a regular season game. Those are some big numbers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

We’ll see what happens the rest of the way, but it was a great Sunday for the NFL. There’s no debate about that.