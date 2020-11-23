Tua Tagovailoa Will Keep Starting For The Dolphins After Being Benched Sunday

Tua Tagovailoa will continue to start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The former Alabama superstar was benched Sunday after a poor showing against the Broncos, but he’s not losing his job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Dolphins have benched Tua. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going into the game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2020

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Brian Flores said after the game that Tua will continue to start at quarterback, despite the poor performance against Denver.

Brian Flores said that, after being benched today for performance, Tua will get his job back next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

There are almost always growing pains for quarterbacks when they enter the NFL. It’s very rare when a quarterback doesn’t struggle at least a little bit.

We’re talking about the most difficult position in all of sports to play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

So, there’s literally no reason at all to panic. Tua had been playing really well entering the Sunday matchup against Denver, and things just weren’t clicking.

Flores made the decision to turn to the bench and throw Fitzpatrick in the game. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s better to be too cautious right now with Tua than let his confidence get destroyed by keeping him on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

The future is bright in Miami, and it’s clear the team hasn’t lost any confidence at all in their star passer.