Bad Bunny Is The Most Streamed Artist On Spotify In 2020

Bad Bunny had a monster year on Spotify.

According to the New York Post, the star musician was the most streamed singer globally on Spotify in 2020 with 8.3 billion streams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

In the United States, Juice Wrld was the most streamed artist. The superstar rapper passed away in December 2019 after an accidental overdose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999)

I might be out of touch with the youths of the world, but I wouldn’t have guessed Bad Bunny led global streams if you had given me 100 guesses.

I honestly wouldn’t have. You could have put a gun to my head, and I still wouldn’t have guessed that he’d lead the way.

It just goes to show that life is full of surprises!

Where are the country singers? Where is Taylor Swift? I’m really supposed to believe Bad Bunny beat America’s sweetheart?

Swift dropped a new album this year, and it still apparently wasn’t enough to launch her into the top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Maybe I need to try out some new genres of music. I thought I already had an incredibly diverse music selection, but I guess not.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Bad Bunny taking the cake!