Devin Hester Rips Jay Cutler’s Leadership Skills

Former Chicago Bears receiver Devin Hester isn’t a big fan of Jay Cutler’s leadership abilities.

Hester and Cutler played on the Bears together for several years, and the infamous NFL quarterback didn’t leave a great impression. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hester said the following in a video from @MasterTes about Cutler’s leadership skills:

He’s the best quarterback when it comes to accuracy, power, knowledge of the game. The best quarterback, hands down, I ever played with. Now, when it comes to leadership, the worst…the worst. He don’t know how to communicate. He don’t know how to get his teammates involved.

You can watch his full comments below.

Jay Cutler is the worst leader Devin Hester’s been around. Untold Stories Episode 16, now available on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Rs1nyiwTx1 — Master (@MasterTes) December 1, 2020

These comments from Hester shouldn’t surprise anyone at all. It’s more or less what we’ve heard for years about Cutler.

Having said that, I love the fact Cutler isn’t even in the NFL anymore and people are still talking about his legendary time in the league.

Has anyone made more money in the NFL while also giving off the vibe they just don’t care than Jay Cutler? He was a starting quarterback in the NFL, and he looked like a guy you dragged off the local construction site.

I say that as a compliment. That’s not an insult at all in my mind. Cutler just didn’t want to get too hyped, and he never did.

He just did his job, won about half his games and made an absurd amount of money along the way. If you don’t respect that kind of hustle, then you just don’t have a sense of humor.

Plus, he’s been a content machine since retiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

So, I don’t really care about Hester’s opinion. It doesn’t mean much at all. Let Cutler be Cutler. It’s that simple.