Local Santa Working Out Of His Garage, Video-Calling Children Across Nation For Free

Chuck Plant has been working out of his garage as Santa while video chatting children to spread Christmas joy during the holiday season, WESH 2 reported.

Plant acknowledges that the pandemic has been a rough time for both parents and children.

“I started this because I know they’re upset, missing school, missing their friends and just thought I’d reach out to them, see what they’re doing, make sure everybody is safe,” Plant said regarding his work.

Parents have continually offered to pay Plant for his services, but he says Santa does not accept donations.

“I told them to go ahead and give it to the local food bank or charity of their choice. But yeah, this is my gift to the children,” Plant said.

Plant isn't sure how long he will keep up the video chats, but he has the time and the help from essential employees.

“The elves are busy making the toys. They don’t need the supervision,” Plant said.