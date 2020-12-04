Michigan Lawmakers Send Letter Urging Lions To Hire 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh As New Head Coach

Michigan lawmakers wrote a letter to the owner of the Detroit Lions urging the hire of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the team’s new head coach.

“Michigan legislators are lobbying the Detroit Lions to hire 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter captioned his post Friday on Instagram about the letter to the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They sent a letter to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp urging her to hire Saleh as the team’s next head coach,” his post added. “Saleh is a native of Dearborn and his family has ties to Michigan State. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

The bipartisan letter from 36 legislators talked about how hiring Saleh would allow the NFL team “to turn the corner and become a winning franchise” while it mentioned that the club‘s “next hiring decisions are critical.”

“We hope that you will consider Robert Saleh as the head coach,” it added.

“We are writing today to thank you for your recent decision to make a change at manager and head coach for your franchise,” part of the letter read, according to the Detroit News. “These decisions are often difficult but are necessary to move forward. For many in our state, and across the globe, the Detroit Lions hold a special place in our lives. We look forward to future success through transitioning to a new manager and head coach.”

“Speaking of head coach, we have one name in mind – Robert Saleh,” the letter added. “A hometown hero, Robert was raised in the Dearborn community, attended Fordson High School, played his college career at Northern Michigan University, and coached at Michigan State University. Everywhere Robert has been he has achieved success”

The letter continued, “Most recently, as Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, his defense has improved across numerous categories; turnovers, sacks, and yards allowed per game. He has built and maintained one of the best defenses in the league.”