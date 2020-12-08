Stephen A. Smith Destroys Twitter User Who Questioned His Salary

Stephen A. Smith annihilated a Twitter user who questioned his salary.

According to BroBible, a Twitter user tweeted at the ESPN star, “ESPN laying off talented people to pay for fat salaries like Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to embarrass the platform is saddening.” The tweet is no longer publicly available. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What is publicly available is Smith’s response, which was epic. The “First Take” sensation tweeted back Monday, “You might be able to get over it if you’d done your damn homework. I generate revenue clown. I bring money to help KEEP JOBS, not lose them. Know who the F&^%$ you’re talking about before opening your mouth. If you didn’t know you should’ve asked somebody.”

Smith’s salary is somewhere in the ballpark of $8 million, according to the New York Post.

You might be able to get over it if you’d done your damn homework. I generate revenue clown. I bring money to help KEEP JOBS, not lose them. Know who the F&^%$ you’re talking about before opening your mouth. If you didn’t know you should’ve asked somebody. https://t.co/vSaE7BDBJe — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 7, 2020

I love this response from Smith. I 100% love it. If you’re going to question somebody’s salary, you better come ready for a knife fight in the trenches.

Of all the people to question getting paid at ESPN, Smith should be dead last on the list. The man moves the needle more than anyone else on the network.

It seems like he’s trending every other day on Twitter. In the world of media, it doesn’t matter if you’re loved or hated.

All that matters is whether or not you move the needle and generate attention. Smith is a superstar, and that translates to money.

How some random Twitter troll didn’t know that is beyond me.

Smith is a superstar and he’s paid like one. I not only don’t have a problem with it, I think he deserves every single penny he’s paid.