POLL: 62.1% Of People Think Ohio State Shouldn’t Make The Playoff If The Buckeyes Finish 6-0

The majority of people don’t feel a 6-0 Ohio State deserves a spot in the playoff.

Prior to the latest playoff rankings being released Tuesday night, I posted a Twitter poll asking, “Should Ohio State make the playoff if the Buckeyes finish the season 6-0?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,047 voters, 62.1% voted that OSU should be kept out of the field if their final record is 6-0. Only 37.9% of people supported putting them in.

The Buckeyes remained at number four in the latest playoff rankings.

I’ll be honest with all of you, these results surprised me a lot. I know my Twitter following is more pro-Big 10 than supportive of the SEC, and the majority of people still want the Buckeyes kept out if they finish 6-0.

I figured the results would be close, but that a slim majority would actually support putting OSU in the playoff.

Having said all of that, the reality of the situation is that OSU is getting in if they finish the season undefeated, especially if they win the B1G title.

It’s unclear right now whether or not the Big 10 will change the rules to get them into the title game, but it appears to be very likely after the Michigan game was canceled.

So, to all the critics and haters out there of OSU and the B1G, I’d suggest you start mentally preparing for them to make the playoff because it’s almost certainly going to happen.