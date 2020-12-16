Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Net Worth Skyrockets, Could Reach Around $10 Billion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s net worth is expected to increase significantly following recent deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as partaking in company investments.

The high-profile couple’s worth could increase to more than $10 billion dollars if their investments grow on top of their large-scale media deals, according to a report from Newsweek published Wednesday.

“My guess is they’ll be the $10 billion royal couple,” Professor Johnathan Shalit, the founder of InterTalent Tights Group, told Newsweek. “I’ll tell you why, the way you become multi-billionaires is you get involved before the shares explode.”

Shalit told Newsweek that it could be a decade before the couple hits the $10 billion mark if all goes well.

“Lots of startups and companies are going to want Meghan and Harry attached to their product so that in turn will create other investors and other shareholders,” Shalit told Newsweek.

Recently, Markle has reportedly invested an undisclosed amount into Clevr Blends, an instant oat-milk latte company.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently made large-scale money moves, as reported by Newsweek, which included a podcast deal with Spotify that was estimated to be anywhere from $35 million to $75 million. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Found Out Royal Family Was ‘No Place For Someone With Political Ambitions,’ Royal Biographer Says)

In addition to their Spotify deal, according to Newsweek, they have also recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce shows on the platform, with estimates putting that deal around $150 million.

Markle and Prince Harry both stepped away from the British Royal Family earlier this year, with Prince Harry stating that it was not a light decision, but said that they were not leaving outright.