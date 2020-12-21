The Jaguars Are Now The Likely Landing Spot For Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now almost certainly headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The New York Jets did the dumbest thing possible Sunday by beating the Rams, and they now are tied with the Jags for the worst record in the NFL at 1-13. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootbalTalk, the Jags hold the tiebreaker with the Jets, which is the team with the easier strength of schedule. That means the Jags will hold the top pick if both teams lose the rest of the way.

This is truly a mind-boggling situation. Lawrence is maybe the best QB prospect in 20 years, and the Jets controlled their own fate when it came to getting him!

All they had to do was lose! Literally all the Jets had to do was keep losing and they were going to get a generational talent.

Instead, they just couldn’t help themselves and now Lawrence is headed to the Jags.

At the same time, how happy is Trevor Lawrence right now? That dude must be absolutely juiced by the fact he no longer has to go to New York.

The Jags aren’t a great organization but at least it’s warm weather and it’s not the damn Jets.

Finally, pour one out for Justin Fields. He was locked, cocked and ready to rock anywhere other than the Jets. Now, with the second pick of the draft, he’ll almost certainly be headed to NY.

You have to feel sorry for any player who ends up wearing green and white.