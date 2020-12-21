Ryan Day On Ohio State Vs. The Playoff Field: ‘We’re Going To F**king Beat Their Ass’

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is very confident the Buckeyes will roll in the College Football Playoff.

In a video leaked from OSU’s locker room after beating Northwestern for the B1G title, Day addressed his team and said, “You give us one game against Clemson, Bama or Notre Dame, we’re going to f**king beat their ass.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day after the Big Ten Championship: pic.twitter.com/dyNLcOFHMe — Cover Zero (@CoverZeroIG) December 20, 2020

Inject this right into my soul. I have no idea how this video leaked out of the locker room, but I’m so happy that it did.

This is the kind of stuff that makes college football so great. Ohio State plays Clemson in the semi-finals, and you can guarantee the Tigers will have this video posted everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

I mean, the Buckeyes are kind of painted into a corner now, right? Like, you can’t go out and lose once you get caught on camera saying you’re going to “f**king beat” the “ass” of any team you face in the playoff.

You have to show up and show out like your honor depends on it because it most certainly does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

You can watch OSU/Clemson January 1 at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It just got a whole lot more interesting.