REPORT: South Carolina Pulls Out Of The Gasparilla Bowl

South Carolina has reportedly pulled out of the Gasparilla Bowl.

According to Mike Uva, the Gamecocks will no longer play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl because of coronavirus concerns and players simply not wanting to play.

Breaking: South Carolina will not play in the Gasparilla Bowl, according to team sources. I’m told COVID tracing was a concern but following a player’s only meeting today and a meeting with Ray Tanner, some players did not want to play for interim HC Mike Bobo. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 22, 2020

As I’ve said many times, you should all get used to seeing this when it comes to bowl games this season. South Carolina has two wins on the season, Will Muschamp was fired and the team is playing for absolutely nothing.

Why should they spend the time preparing to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against UAB? The answer is that players simply don’t care.

Now, they’ve reportedly pulled out of the game, which is probably for the best. If you’re not playing in a bowl that matters, it’s hard to see players caring after all the chaos we’ve seen this season.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. I’m sure we’re not done with bowl cancelations just yet.