REPORT: Woman Dies After Her Family’s ATV Falls Through Ice During Fishing Trip

A 60-year-old Minnesota woman reportedly died after the ATV she was riding with her husband and daughter fell through lake ice.

The incident happened the night of Dec. 26 on Kabekona Lake in Minnesota, according to CBS Minnesota.

Woman dies after ATV falls through ice on Kabekona Lake https://t.co/jEmjIKDzFV — KSTP (@KSTP) December 28, 2020

The ATV was operated by the victim’s husband when it broke through the ice in around 18 feet of water. (RELATED: Department Of The Interior Proposes Access To 2,300,000 Acres For Hunting And Fishing)

The family was allegedly headed back to their cabin after fishing when the ATV broke through the ice.

“The machine was equipped with tracks and quickly submerged with the occupants inside the enclosed cab. Two other family members were following on snowmobiles and witnessed the incident,” said the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBS Minnesota.

After the ATV broke through the ice, the victim’s son allegedly pulled all three out of the water and then began performing CPR on his mother.

The victim was reportedly pronounced dead after being transported to a Fargo hospital.

This was not the only incident where an ATV fell through the ice in Minnesota on Christmas weekend, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

There were reportedly three other similar incidents on Dec. 25 and 26 where ATV’s fell through the ice in west-central Minnesota.

The victims in these incidents were reportedly unharmed after their ATV’s fell through the ice.