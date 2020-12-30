Arizona’s Basketball Team Self-Imposes 1-Year Postseason Ban

The Arizona Wildcats won’t be playing in March Madness this season.

According to ESPN, the Wildcats have self-imposed a one-year postseason ban in response to allegations of NCAA violations.

Move by ⁦⁦@AZATHLETICS⁩ means they agree that there were violations committed by the ⁦@APlayersProgram⁩ staff . Self imposing a 1 yr ban on ⁦@NCAA⁩ tourney is a normal move when there is guilt.Just trying to soften future sanctions . https://t.co/Yu8CHxb92I — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2020

The Wildcats had previously been accused of multiple violations stemming from the gigantic college basketball corruption investigation, according to the Athletic. Most notably, Arizona was accused of lack of institutional control.

I truly love all these self-imposed postseason bans during the coronavirus. These seasons are meaningless to a lot of teams, and they’re just dropping the hammer now when they have nothing to lose

If you don’t love it, then you just don’t have a great sense of humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Basketball (@aplayersprogram)

While Arizona doing this during the coronavirus pandemic is funny, it doesn’t even begin to compare to LSU’s football team doing it a few weeks back.

The Tigers are having an atrocious season, and just decided to impose a bowl ban! It was the biggest middle finger ever to the NCAA.

NEWS: #LSU has imposed a bowl ban for this year. pic.twitter.com/jMVG1G9XYs — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2020

If you’re going to drop a ban, it’s the perfect time to do it! I have no doubt at all that more teams will follow before the basketball season is over.