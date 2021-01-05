Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck And Robert Pattinson All To Play The Caped Crusader In 2022

DC Films President Walter Hamada recently revealed in an interview that Michael Keaton would be playing “Batman” on the big screen in 2022.

While speaking with The New York Times, Hamada shared that the 69-year-old actor — who played the caped crusader in the 1989 movie — would play Bruce Wayne along with Ben Affleck in “The Flash,” according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

Reports on Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the DCEU have clarified that there is no information beyond his appearance in the upcoming Flash film. https://t.co/Wr5bpHaokx pic.twitter.com/K6UB5oc7T7 — IGN (@IGN) January 5, 2021

The DC Film president explained the highly-anticipated movie from Warner Bros. “will link the two universes and feature two Batmans,” per the report. The Times reporter Brooks Barnes also tweeted the news.

“Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor,” Nestor Cine, the founder of bilingual movie news site Desde Hollywood, tweeted to Barnes.

“Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga?” he added.”Thank you.”

Keaton — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 2, 2021

And Barnes tweeted back, “Keaton.” He later corrected his tweet, making it clear the actor who once played “Batman” in Tim Burton’s film wasn’t getting his own feature.

“Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness,” Barnes tweeted. “I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond “The Flash,” I would have obviously put it in my article.” (RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Working On TV Series Based Off Same Universe)

Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond “The Flash,” I would have obviously put it in my article — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 5, 2021

As previously reported, Pattinson will play the caped crusader in Matt Reeve‘s version of the superhero when it hits the big screen March 4, 2022.

Keaton and Affleck will both don their capes in “The Flash” when it hits theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.