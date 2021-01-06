Alyssa Farah Says Sen. Mitt Romney Harassment Is ‘Beneath Us As A Country’

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah criticized President Donald Trump supporters in a tweet Wednesday for their harassment of Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

“Don’t know who needs to hear this but harassing @MittRomney & calling him a traitor is beneath us as a country. Disagree fervently – do it respectfully,” Farah said on Twitter. (RELATED: White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Resigns — First Senior White House Official To Do So Since Election)

“Btw – his wife has MS, put on your damn mask,” Farah tweeted.

Video footage posted to Twitter Tuesday shows Trump supporters harassing Romney at the airport and on his flight to Washington D.C. from Salt Lake City ahead of the scheduled Senate vote to certify the electoral college votes for the presidential election.

Romney acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and has criticized Trump for not accepting Biden’s win. The Utah senator also stated he won’t join several Republican senators who said they would object to the certification of the election results.

The Trump supporters appeared to yell “traitor” multiple times during Romney’s flight, according to a video. One woman in the video appeared to be rallying others on the plane and criticized Romney.

Farah resigned in December from the Trump administration to “pursue new opportunities,” the Hill reported. The former White House communications director hasn’t done interviews since the election, the Hill reported.

Farah began working for President Donald Trump’s administration as a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper before becoming White House communications director, The Hill reported.

Farah became the White House communications director in April after Mark Meadows became the White House chief of staff, The Hill reported.

Romney’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

