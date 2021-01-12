Man Allegedly Kills Family After Father Reportedly Witnessed Him Sexually Assault A Child

A Wisconsin man has been accused of stabbing his parents to death with a machete after they attempted to stop him from sexually assaulting a minor.

Latrice Meyers-Medrano, 36, and her husband, Jesus “Jesse” Medrano, Jr., 49 were stabbed to death in their home Wednesday while four children were present, according to a press release obtained by People magazine.

Wis. Man Accused of Killing Dad, Stepmom After Father Allegedly Sees Him Sexually Abusing Child​ https://t.co/LgEhNbHNov — People (@people) January 12, 2021

The couple’s 24-year old son, Jesus V. Medrano III, has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault and physical abuse of a child, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Vice President At Columbia University Charged With Sexual Assault)

Officers showed up at the home after being dispatched “to investigate a possible sex crime” around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, People magazine reported. After looking around the home, officers “discovered that some type of struggle had taken place,” the press release obtained by the outlet said.

There was blood on the walls, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WISN. The criminal complaint also alleged that Medrano’s attack on his parents came after the father caught him reportedly molesting a child inside the home, the outlet reported.

Medrano reportedly had been having sexual thoughts about an underage child and had gone to act on the impulses, WISN reported. Medrano reportedly had the machete when he entered the room of the minor, the outlet reported. He allegedly stabbed his father with the machete after the father came to check on the commotion, WISN reported.

Medrano was found at his brother’s house by police, according to the outlet.