REPORT: Earl Of Strathmore, Relative Of Queen Elizabeth II, Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting A Woman At His Castle

The Earl of Strathmore, Simon Bowes-Lyon, has reportedly pleaded guilty to an accusation of sexually assaulting a woman at Glamis Castle.

Lyon allegedly forced his way into a woman’s room and repeatedly assaulted her and attempted to pull off her nightdress, according to a report published Tuesday by the BBC. The whole alleged attack lasted 20 minutes.

Earl of Strathmore admits sex attack at Glamis Castle home https://t.co/OzVJGBeYKb pic.twitter.com/Gia4zhZvO7 — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) January 12, 2021

Lyon is Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin twice removed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Details Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Prince Andrew)

Lyon was granted bail and Glamis Castle is being assessed to house the Earl during his “tagging,” the BBC reported. Lyon claimed he was “greatly ashamed” of his actions, according to the outlet.

“Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident,” Lyon said in a statement, the BBC reported. “I should have known better. I recognise, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behaviour.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he reportedly added.