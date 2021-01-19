‘The Bachelor’ Leads Monday Night’s Ratings

“The Bachelor” landed the number one spot for Monday night’s ratings.

The show received a 1.3 rating, the percentage of total TV households tuned into a program at a given time, according to Deadline. 4.79 million people tuned in to watch the drama unfold on Matt James’ season.

The only show to come close to “The Bachelor” was “9-1-1” which received a 1.2 rating with an audience of seven million, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Sarah Trott Almost Passes Out Mid-Rose Ceremony)

I’m not surprised that “The Bachelor” is leading in the weekly ratings. Matt’s season has been a breath of fresh air following the sh*t show that was Claire Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. The girls have delivered the kind of drama that we have been lacking in the reality TV department since COVID-19 hit.

Contestant Sarah self-eliminated after she provoked the other girls into talking sh*t about her. Sarah crashed a group date that she wasn’t invited on and then feigned surprise when the other girls got mad at her. Her self-elimination was probably a good move for her.

One other contestant, Katie, did stick up for Sarah.

“I want to remind everyone to stay classy in this process because we don’t know our stories,” Katie said during the episode, according to the Chicago Tribune. “What I don’t want is for her to think she was bullied out of here.”

I wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.