Should Tennessee Hire Gus Malzahn To Replace Jeremy Pruitt?

Is Gus Malzahn the man to save the Tennessee football program?

While I understand that might sound like an insane thing to say, I think you all should hear me out. The Volunteers are engulfed by chaos right now after firing Jeremy Pruitt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know who has shown to be a class act and a man who provides stability? Malzahn. During his tenure at Auburn, which ended after this past season, he went 68-35.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 13, 2020

Is that super impressive? No, but he was playing in arguably the toughest division in football and in the same state as Nick Saban.

Yet, Malzahn avoided issues, averaged 8.5 wins a year and brought in solid talent to Auburn. Tennessee could use all of those things.

Factor in the fact that the SEC East is substantially easier than the SEC West, and I see no reason why Malzahn couldn’t get the job done.

For all the critics of this idea reading this right now, you really mean to tell me if Malzahn could average nine wins a year in Knoxville that you wouldn’t take him in a heartbeat?

If you truly believe that, then you’re delusional.

At the very least, the Volunteers have to get on the phone with Malzahn and get an idea of where he’s at and what he thinks. To not at least kick the tires of him would be downright negligent.