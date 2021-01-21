Report: Actress Christina Ricci Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Christina Ricci has reportedly been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen.

According to documents obtained by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday, the order said that Heerdegen “must stay 100 yards away from” the 40-year-old actress. Additionally, he will not have any visitation rights with their 6-year-old son Freddie and must also reportedly stay away from the family’s dog.

The 40-year-old actress reportedly claimed Heerdegen had caused her "severe physical and emotional abuse," the outlet reported.

Ricci also reportedly claimed the couple's 6-year-old son was present for "many of these acts of abuse."

The “Sleepy Hollow” star claimed the abuse dated back to 2013 while she was pregnant with their first child.

“I began to feel extremely isolated,” Ricci wrote of the alleged subsequent abuse, describing a trip the family made to New Zealand where Heerdegen “said something that made me think” he “could kill me.”

“He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces,” she added, according to the outlet. “That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door.”

Ricci also reportedly said her estranged husband had “brutally attacked” her on Dec. 16, 2019 and that she found herself, due to the pandemic lockdown, “stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused” her, and knew that she “wanted to end the marriage.”

The actress reportedly wrote that once the lockdown was enforced, Heerdegen “focused solely on punishing and terrorizing” her “24 hours a day.” And that she “was afraid to sleep at night.”

The “Casper” star filed for divorce from her husband in July 2020, after tying the knot in 2013.

Heerdegen “unequivocally denies” the “allegations of abuse” against him, his attorney Larry Bakman shared in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“My client unequivocally denies Ms. Ricci’s allegations of abuse either in 2020 and/or since the inception of the couple’s marriage as claimed in Ricci’s moving papers filed yesterday,” Bakman’s statement added. “Ricci’s request for a domestic violence restraining order is nothing more than Ricci’s latest attempt to control James and interfere in his relationship with the couple’s son through the use of fabricated domestic violence allegations.”