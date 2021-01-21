Editorial

REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles Hire Nick Sirianni As The Team’s New Head Coach

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) receives a snapped ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly hired Nick Sirianni as the team’s new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, Sirianni was hired Thursday by the franchise. Contract details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Eagles snatched him away from the Colts, where he was serving as the OC.

You mean to tell me that the Eagles dumped Doug Pederson to hire a guy who was unknown by 99% of NFL fans before this very moment?

That doesn’t seem like a smart move at all. This is a mind-boggling decision.

Philly fans are notorious for being brutal and unforgiving. That’s kind of why I love them so much. If a coach fails, they get eaten alive.

Now, the franchise is being handed off to Nick Sirianni. Yeah, no offense to Nick, but this has disaster written all over it.

I mean, this dude is so unknown he doesn’t even have a Wiki page.

Best of luck, Philly! Sounds like you guys are going to need it!