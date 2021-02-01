REPORT: Police Chief Resigns After Body Camera Records Racist Rant

A police chief in Georgia resigned and his patrolman was terminated after city officials reviewed footage of the officers making derogatory, profanity-laden comments about black Americans, WTVM reported.

One police officer: “They furnished [slaves with] food to put on their table and all they had to do was f***ing work. And now we give ‘em all those things and don’t have to f***ing work,” https://t.co/AfQ83JFfvm — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) January 30, 2021

Former Hamilton Patrolman John Brooks unknowingly recorded a conversation with former Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond at a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020, WTVM reported.

In the video, both men discuss the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, WTVM reported. (RELATED: Typical Democratic Playbook Gamesmanship’: Leo Terrell Criticizes Atlanta Mayor For Firing Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks)

“How come when you tase a f*cking n***** it’s like you done killed him 27 times?” the former patrolman asked in the clip.

“I don’t own no slaves,” the police chief said. “My folks didn’t own no slaves. What are we talking about, 200 f*cking years ago?”

The former patrolman, after explaining a tangential family ancestor that owned slaves, said about a mutual acquaintance, “She had one relative, I can’t remember his name. He fought in the Civil War. After the Civil War was over with, he became an overseer on a plantation. He was in charge of all the slaves. And there was some article or something about something he did in the paper. The newspaper said that whatever his name was was known to be the meanest man alive.”

The former police chief responded, “You know what now, I don’t know if this has any merit back in the slave times, but I’m sure there was a lot of them mistreated. I don’t have no doubt about that. But for the most part it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table, and all they had to do was f*cking work. And now, we give them all those things and they don’t have to f*cking work.”

“After reviewing the footage, I think it speaks for itself,” City Attorney Ron Iddins said, according to the news station. “The city, it’s failure to take action at that point and time would have been inexplicable. It had to be done.”