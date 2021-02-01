REPORT: One Dead In Wisconsin Mall Shooting, Police Launch Manhunt For Suspect

Police are searching for a lone juvenile suspect in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left one dead and another injured over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of gunfire that killed one and left another with minor injuries, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

“People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we….brought [four customers] to our back room,” Box Lunch employee Haylie Mirr told the Associated Press about the incident.

UPDATE: A car matching the description of the one sought in connection with the Fox River Mall shooting has been found in Oshkosh. https://t.co/rjZBkEmB8g pic.twitter.com/9NNm4WyG9U — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) February 1, 2021

The suspect had reportedly fled the scene before the police arrived, the AP reported, and still remains on the loose as of Monday.

Travis Waas, the public information officer of the Grand Chute Police, said that the police office believes the shooting was a “targeted event and not just a random act of violence,” according to the AP report. (RELATED: Body Of Duck Hunter Charged With Murdering Two Men Found In Swamp)

On Monday morning, police reportedly found a vehicle that was believed to be in connection with the suspect, the Post Crescent reported. When officers questioned the occupants of the car, the occupants allegedly became “physically combative” and were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting officers.

The suspect was not found with the four occupants of the car, and remains at large, the Post Crescent reported.

A similar situation occurred at a Wauwatosa mall in November, when a gunman opened fire in a Macy’s and injured eight shoppers, fleeing before police arrived at the scene.