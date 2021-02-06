‘Welfare Becomes A Drug’: Host of ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Warns Of Stimulus Check Addiction

Chris Markowski, the founder of Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the January jobs report, his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and more.

The U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.3% in January, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

“We’ve been doing this the past few months and three, four months ago I had discussed that we were hitting a wall,” Markowski, who hosts “Watchdog on Wall Street,” said. “We’ve hit that wall.”

“What can you expect? We’ve got major aspects of the economy that are still not open,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden On Day One Killed Their Job,’ Wisconsin Congressman Says Of Keystone XL Pipeline Decision)

Markowski also discussed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which could include $1,400 stimulus checks.

“I am not a fan of the checks at all. I think it’s just a waste of money quite frankly,” he said.

“Welfare becomes a drug, and Uncle Sam’s one of the biggest drug dealer going,” Markowski added.

Markowski also discussed a Congressional Budget Office report, whether or not different sectors of the economy will be able to come back and more.

WATCH:

