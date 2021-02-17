A Massive Arapaima Is Found In Florida

A massive river monster has been found in Florida.

According to NBC2 News, an Arapaima was found in Cape Coral by Jaycee Park. What is an Arapaima? It’s a gigantic monster found in the Amazon River, can reach lengths of 15 feet and weigh nearly 450 pounds, according to National Geographic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite being from South America, this one somehow made its way north. You can watch a report from NBC2 News below.

Ladies and gentlemen, “Jaws” is finally upon us. The day we have all feared has arrived. Being in America will no longer protect us from the beasts around the world.

When river monsters from South America start being found in Florida, then you know we’re in trouble.

At this point, we all only have one option left. We have to deploy the navy and crush these things wherever we can find them.

Load up the torpedo tubes and let them have it. This is a war between us and the creatures in the sea, and I’ll be damned if we lose.

Everyone laughs at me because I don’t like getting into the water. Well, who is laughing now? I’m pretty sure an Arapaima won’t attack me from the safety of my couch.

If it does, then trust me when I say that I have enough firepower to send it to the afterlife.

Load your weapons and prepare to do battle. We simply don’t have any other choice.