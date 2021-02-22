Michigan Staff Member On The Bench Answers His Phone During Game Against Ohio State

A Michigan basketball staffer answered his cell phone while on the bench during a Sunday win over Ohio State.

In a photo tweeted by Jeff Goodman, director of operations Chris Hunter was spotted talking on his cell phone with nine seconds remaining in the 92-87 win over the Buckeyes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What’s with the Michigan coach on the phone during the game? pic.twitter.com/KJZRjH2YnW — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 21, 2021

The reason why? Well, according to Sports Illustrated, the person delivering the post-game meal kept calling, and Hunter finally decided to answer.

For the record, being on the phone on the bench is 100% against the rules, and it results in two technical foul shots. If the refs had been paying attention, it could have potentially changed the outcome of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Hoops (@ohiostatehoops)

Two main points here. First, it’s kind of a power move to be playing your bitter rival and just fire up your cell phone in the final seconds.

If you looked up the definition of bold in relation to college basketball, taking a phone call from the bench during a top-five matchup might be listed as an example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

Secondly, imagine the chaos if the refs had seen this, hit Michigan with the tech and potentially allowed Ohio State to get back into the game.

There would be riots in the streets of Ann Arbor and Hunter probably would be fired. Fortunately for him, nobody seemed to notice and the Wolverines secured a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

Next time, it’d probably be wise to keep your phone on silent during one of the biggest college basketball games of the year.