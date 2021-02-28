Editorial

REPORT: Former Notre Dame Football Star Louis Nix Found Dead

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 19: Louis Nix III #1 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates near the end of the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 19, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated USC 14-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame football star Louis Nix has reportedly died.

ESPN reported that Nix was found dead Saturday after he was reported missing. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office also tweeted late Saturday night that he had been located, but didn’t disclose that the former Notre Dame defensive lineman had died. Nix’s mother confirmed to Ben Becker that her son had passed away. The cause of death isn’t public at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation, and it’s been a bad time for former NFL players. First, Vincent Jackson was found dead, and now the former Notre Dame star has also died.

Nix was a great player for the Fighting Irish, and was a third round pick by the Texans in 2014. Now, at the age of 29, he’s passed onto the other side.

According to the IndyStar, Nix was shot in December while putting air into his tires, but it’s not known if those injuries played any role in his death.

Keep checking back for more details as we have them on Nix’s tragic death.