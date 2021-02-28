REPORT: Former Notre Dame Football Star Louis Nix Found Dead

Former Notre Dame football star Louis Nix has reportedly died.

ESPN reported that Nix was found dead Saturday after he was reported missing. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office also tweeted late Saturday night that he had been located, but didn’t disclose that the former Notre Dame defensive lineman had died. Nix’s mother confirmed to Ben Becker that her son had passed away. The cause of death isn’t public at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Tragic news. The mother of Louis Nix has confirmed to me that the former Raines High School and Notre Dame star who played in the NFL has passed away @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/9ocmaecu0Q — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) February 28, 2021

**UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located Louis Nix. Thank you to all who shared his photo and information.** pic.twitter.com/bhyz9W56Um — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) February 28, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation, and it’s been a bad time for former NFL players. First, Vincent Jackson was found dead, and now the former Notre Dame star has also died.

Nix was a great player for the Fighting Irish, and was a third round pick by the Texans in 2014. Now, at the age of 29, he’s passed onto the other side.

RIP Louis Nix. Truly was a great, great man. A favorite of many for sure. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/AqyVpxl7gt — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) February 28, 2021

According to the IndyStar, Nix was shot in December while putting air into his tires, but it’s not known if those injuries played any role in his death.

Keep checking back for more details as we have them on Nix’s tragic death.