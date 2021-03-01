Exclusive Interview With Glenn Greenwald: Domestic Terrorism, Rise Of New Media — WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON 3/1/21

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and Farvahar Partners CEO Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

Datoc and Malik sit down with journalist Glenn Greenwald for an exclusive, hour-long interview on three major topics: foreign policy, the rise of new media, and domestic terrorism squaring off with the police state. (RELATED: Mask Off! Congress’ Coronavirus Hostage Situation Plus Biden’s Back Door | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON 12/11/20)

The foreign policy conversation centered on two major story lines: President Joe Biden’s airstrikes against Iranian-backed targets in Syria and his decision to sanction Saudi Arabian officials. Were either of these good ideas? What are the dovetailing effects of both?

Greenwald, a founding editor of The Intercept, left traditional journalism in October to launch his own Substack newsletter, and he fielded questions on how new media tools are giving journalists new avenues to fight against corporate media. Still, the money involved makes this an uphill battle, and Greenwald explained what still needs to be done to restore public trust in journalism.

Finally, the group took a step back and examined the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the potential for police state crackdowns in response to domestic terrorism on both the right and the left, and what steps politicians, corporations, and private citizens can take to move the country away from the edge.

You don’t want to miss this one, and you can subscribe to Greenwald’s Substack here:

WATCH:

Don’t forget to check out the episode if you haven’t already!

Mask Off! Congress’ Coronavirus Hostage Situation Plus Biden’s Back Door | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON 12/11/20

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”