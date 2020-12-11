Mask Off! Congress’ Coronavirus Hostage Situation Plus Biden’s Back Door | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON 12/11/20

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

This week, Datoc and Malik tackled about two topics. A Wall Street SPAC built a backdoor into Joe Biden’s administration, and both parties in Congress are playing chicken with people’s lives. (Trump Administration Pushing New $916 Billion Stimulus Offer Including Another Round Of $600 Direct Payments And State Aid)

They just don’t care. Everything they lied about and said we were doing they’re just fine actually doing themselves. SPAC with ties to Biden Cabinet picks sees surge in Wall Street support https://t.co/iV410uuXfC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 9, 2020

While this type of behavior isn’t illegal (yet), Biden’s cabinet selections channel exactly the type of pay-for-access shadiness that’s made both President Donald Trump and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders so popular among the working class.

Meanwhile, down at the other end of the National Mall, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both let their coronavirus masks slip this past week, and there will be big-time consequences at the ballot box. It’s never a surprise to see politicians playing politics, but these blatant admissions from the respective parties’ leaders on the Hill shows just how out of touch our political elites are with the people who voted them into office in the first place.

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”