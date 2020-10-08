Dr. Jay Battacharya Explains Why He Thinks ‘Focused Prevention’ Is Smarter Than Nationwide Lockdowns | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 26

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

This week, Datoc and Malik sat down with Dr. Jay Battacharya, an epidemiology professor at Stanford University who also happens to hold a Ph.D. in economics. Battacharya was in Washington, D.C., this past week making recommendations on how the administration should alter its coronavirus pandemic response.

He made the case for using “focused prevention” — a concept outlined in the Great Barrington Declaration — to stop coronavirus. Battacharya argues that while there are plenty of virologists, epidemiologists, and other scientists working on the government’s response, the administration made a key mistake in not putting policy experts expressly concerned with potential negative impacts of the mitigation efforts on the coronavirus task force. (RELATED: New Unemployment Claims Increase To 840,000, Higher Than Expected)

In all, Battacharya laid out a simple argument. Sweeping lockdowns might stop viral spread, but he states they have caused widespread economic pain and a number of other public health crises. The unprecedented nature of the coronavirus outbreak forced the government to act in the spring. Now that we have more data, Battacharya argued, a more nuanced approach is necessary to fully solve the problem.

WATCH:

Don’t forget to check out the previous week’s episode if you haven’t already!

Scaramucci Unfiltered — Trump, Biden, And The Future Of The GOP | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON Ep. 25 (Part 1)

This Time, ‘The Mooch’ Drops The Gloves | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 25 (Part 2)

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”