Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

This week, Datoc and Malik sat down with SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci for a two-part exclusive conversation on President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and the future of the Republican party.

“The Mooch” explained how he first became a Trump supporter back in 2016 and how both Trump and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tapped into the growing economic uncertainty among middle- and lower-class Americans. Ultimately, both parties have arguably strayed from economic principles meant to help real workers in favor of policies that divide the country. (RELATED: Trump Paid $750 In Federal Income Taxes In 2016 And 2017 And None In 10 Of The Last 15 Years, The New York Times Reports)

Scaramucci also specifically discussed how the Republican party of 2020 seems to have abandoned fiscal conservatism in favor of populist ideas, and all three debated what impact that would have on America’s economy and future elections.

Part 2 of Scaramucci’s WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON conversation will premiere Wednesday morning.

