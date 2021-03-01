Official Trailer Drops For Netflix Documentary About College Admission Scandal

The official trailer for the Netflix documentary about the 2019 college admission scandal, “Operation Varsity Blues,” dropped on Monday.

“Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps, the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” read the trailer description on YouTube. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

WATCH:

“Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality,” the description read. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Throughout the nearly three-minute-long trailer, clips show actress Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, all of whom were involved with the scandal.

Huffman spent 11 days in prison in Oct. 2019 after she admitted to paying for someone to raise her daughter’s SAT scores.

Loughlin served two months in prison after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli is still serving a five-month sentence for an additional charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire and mail fraud. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

Loughlin and her husband were sentenced to prison in August after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits, according to previous reports.

“Operation Varsity Blues,” directed by Chris Smith, premieres Mar. 17 on the streaming site.