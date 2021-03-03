Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Trump If He Is 2024 Republican Nominee, Despite Personal Attacks

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed Wednesday that he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he were to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

While appearing on Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” Kemp was asked by host Neil Cavuto about the results of the January Senate runoff elections in Georgia, as well as the possibility that Trump could be the 2024 Republican nominee. (RELATED: ‘I Won’t Say Yet’: Trump Leaves Door Open For Possible 2024 Presidential Run)

Cavuto began by stating that Trump blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for losing control of the Senate to the Democrats, but that McConnell said Trump “added to” the loss of the Georgia runoffs due to his rhetoric surrounding the Georgia presidential election results being fraudulent. He then asked Kemp what he thought about the losses.

“Well, I think people got distracted in the run-off. I warned about that many times, Neil,” Kemp began. “If you look at November 3rd, I mean, look, I was disappointed like everyone else that supported President Trump. I worked very hard for him. His policies we’re still benefiting from today economically here. He did tremendous things with Covid to help our state, him and the vice president both.”

He continued, explaining that the success of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s plan to quickly develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, was successful because of Trump and the he “should get a lot of credit for that.”

He added that “people were just distracted” during the Senate run-off elections and, aside from Democrats being motivated, “a lot of Republicans stayed home.”

Cavuto then asked Kemp if he would support Trump in the event he becomes the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“Absolutely. I’m going to support the nominee, as I said again, I worked very hard for the president. I think his ideas [inaudible] will be part of our party for a long time in the future. Republicans, we need to have a big tent. There’s a lot of great ideas out there. We’re not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away,” Kemp concluded.

Trump has attacked Kemp in recent months over his resistance to overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which President Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes. He also promised to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp in future elections.

Trump has left the door open to running in 2024 but has not yet declared his candidacy.