‘Made Their Heads Explode Every Day’: Nick Searcy Discusses Trump And Hollywood

Nick Searcy called former President Donald Trump “fearless” during a Thursday interview with the Daily Caller, and shared why he supported the 45th president of the United States.

“I think Trump was a breath of fresh air,” the 61-year-old actor told the Caller during an interview about the latest documentary he produced, titled, “America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters)

“Washington is corrupt and corrupt on both sides of the aisle,” he added. “Trump comes in and said, ‘We got to stop this, guys.'”

Searcy admitted that at first he wasn’t all-in for Trump as a candidate, but told the Caller that changed. (RELATED: Nick Searcy Says ‘Democrats Are Sick,’ Labels Public Schools’ Coronavirus Measures A Form Of ‘Child Abuse’)

“I think I was attracted to Trump because he was a business man first,” Searcy explained. “He isn’t a politician. He spoke with common sense and he was fearless. I miss that he made their heads explode every day.”

For those who might be holding out hope the actor would step away from Hollywood and run for office, he said, “No, I don’t think so.”

At one point, we asked the “Justified” star if he ever faced a backlash in Hollywood as a conservative, especially after he came out in support of Herman Cain’s run for president in 2012. (RELATED: Gina Carano Has A Message To Those ‘Living In Fear’ Of Being Cancelled By ‘Totalitarian Mob’)

“I think I have, but they would never tell me,” Searcy explained. “I will say this: I worked less since I came out and publicly endorsed him.”

His latest film is set to premier Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Searcy said he thinks “the only way the culture changes in Hollywood is if we stop letting them bully us into silence.”

Searcy elaborated, citing the time Trump announced he would be holding a fundraiser in Beverly Hills and figures including “Will and Grace” star Debra Messing and her co-star Eric McCormack wanted media outlets to publicize the names of the president’s donors so that others could boycott them. (RELATED: Actress Debra Messing Promotes Message That Says Black Support For Trump Is Mental Illness)

“There doesn’t have to be a blacklist,” Searcy said, “When Trump had a Beverly Hills fundraiser [and] they put out ‘We want to know who attends this rally.'”

He said it sends a message that stars “better not let people know” which side of the aisle they are on.

“The solution is we have to stop being afraid of them, say what we believe,” the Hollywood actor explained. “If we do that , we will be able to build a separate entertainment system.”