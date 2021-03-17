Report: Lori Loughlin ‘Concerned’ About College Admission Scandal Documentary, But ‘Excited To Work Again’

Lori Loughlin is reportedly “concerned” about upcoming college admission scandal documentary on Netflix, but is “excited to work again.”

A source shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday that the 56-year-old actress is “concerned” about the documentary which is set to come out March 17. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“She wants nothing more than for time to pass so people won’t be talking about the college scandal anymore,” the insider added. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Lori Loughlin is ready to move forward after the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/ky6RGgj6TB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 17, 2021

“Lori’s been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can’t seem to find the right words,” the source continued. “She fears no matter what she says, people can’t get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The source also shared the “Full House” actress “is just so relieved to be home” with her daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, after serving two months in prison for her part in Operation Varsity Blues.

“She’s spending a lot of time with them,” the insider shared. “They’re all on the same page in that they are all ready to move on.”

“She’s so incredibly proud of her daughters’ abilities to get past this, and she’s thrilled they’ve been volunteering and helping in the community,” the source added. “Lori is also excited to work again.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is currently serving five-months in prison for his part in the scandal, were sentenced in August to serve time behind bars after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.