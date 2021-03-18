Ryan Murphy Teases More News About ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

“American Horror Story” fans will get some huge news Friday.

Creator Ryan Murphy posted a short ominous video of a beach with the water coming in Wednesday night, and announced that the official title for season 10 will be announced Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s been speculated that season 10 of the hit FX show will be titled “Pilgrim,” but there’s been no confirmation at this time.

I know it’s not much to go off of, but “AHS” fans are craving whatever we can get at this point. Outside of casting information, we’ve received next to nothing about season 10.

“American Horror Story” is one of the best shows on TV, and we’re just hanging here in the wind wondering what comes next.

Now, Ryan Murphy is starting to drop tidbits and hits. It’s a solid sign that we’re not that far away from possibly getting a trailer.

What I do know for sure is that season nine of “AHS” was awesome, and I’m hoping we find the same success in season 10.

The show finally got its fastball back, and I can’t wait to see what comes next. Season 10 certainly looks very ominous.

Make sure to check back Friday to see what the official title is for season 10!