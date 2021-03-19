Accuser Lindsey Boylan Says Cuomo Joked He Would ‘Mount’ Her If He Were A Dog

A former staffer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York Democrat jokingly told her that he would “mount” her if he were a dog.

Lindsey Boylan originally said in December that Cuomo sexually harassed her and then in February accused him of kissing her without consent in a Medium post. In an interview with The New Yorker published Thursday, Boylan described yet another allegation of inappropriate conduct by the governor.

Boylan said she was attending a meeting at the governor’s mansion in 2018 when Cuomo’s dog, Captain, a Siberian-Shepherd-Malamute mix, jumped up and down near her, according to The New Yorker. Boylan said she attempted to calm Captain down before backing away.

Boylan told The New Yorker the governor joked that if he were a dog, he would attempt to “mount” her too. (RELATED: Former Cuomo Staffer Accuses Him Of Kissing Her Without Her Consent)

“I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,” she told the New Yorker, noting that she did not reply, and adding, “I just shrugged it off.”

It’s hard to get beyond the little personal injustices that happen to us regularly. But then you realize that there are much bigger, deeper, and systemic injustices to fight and it helps take it less personally. It makes it easier to fight. And we have a very big fight ahead. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 19, 2021

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, but reiterated to The New Yorker that the governor has never inappropriately behaved with Boylan.

The embattled governor is being investigated by both the state attorney general’s office for allegations of workplace sexual misconduct and by the Department of Justice for his role in knowingly undercounting the deaths of New York nursing home patients. (RELATED: Women’s Groups Fly Plane Banner Over New York State House: ‘Cuomo’s Got To Go!’)

Cuomo said March 12 that no one wants the reviews to conclude “more quickly and more thoroughly” than he does. He also asked for lawmakers to wait for the investigations’ results before drawing conclusions, and refused to resign.

Last week, the majority of the New York Democratic congressional delegation called for Cuomo’s resignation in coinciding statements. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also joined these calls.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cuomo should resign if sexual misconduct allegations against him are confirmed to be true.

“I know you said you want the investigation to continue,” ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos said to Biden Tuesday. “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”

“Yes,” Biden said. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” (RELATED: Here’s What Impeachment Looks Like For Cuomo — And Who Would Replace Him)

“There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true,” Biden said, apparently referring to one of Cuomo’s accusers. “That’s what’s going on now.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.