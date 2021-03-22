Greg Gard Doesn’t Know Which Seniors Will Return For Wisconsin

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard doesn’t know who will be back for the Badgers next season.

The Badgers lost a tough game Sunday afternoon to Baylor in the Round of 32, and we're now all waiting to see how many of our seniors will return.

Thanks to the NCAA’s rules during the coronavirus pandemic, this past season didn’t count towards eligibility.

That means D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford can all return if they want to.

According to Raul Vazquez, Gard told the media after the game that he doesn’t know who will be suiting up next season.

Gard said he isn’t sure which seniors will decide to return. Will give them time to take in the season/loss. #Badgers — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) March 21, 2021

While I have no inside information, I think there’s a good chance all five our seniors who saw the court a bunch leave.

D’Mitrik Trice seems gone for sure, and judging from Reuvers reaction to losing Sunday, he looked like a guy who had also stepped on the floor for the final time in a red and white uniform.

Potter is probably in a position to go overseas and make some money playing basketball in Europe. That means we’re done to Aleem Ford and Brad Davison.

While both have started a ton of games, I’m not sold that either will be back, despite the fact that neither have a real shot at making money to play ball.

So, I think it’d be smart for Badgers fans to start mentally preparing for a very different starting lineup and rotation in 2020.

Thanks to the seniors for the memories. Now, it’s time for the next crew to slide into the lineup.