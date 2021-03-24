Psaki Says She Doesn’t Know When Biden’s Second OMB Nominee Will Be Announced

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that she doesn’t know when President Joe Biden’s second nominee for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will be announced.

“Shalanda Young is confirmed, she will be the acting [director], but I don’t have a personnel preview for you on that particular role,” Psaki said. The Senate voted 63-37 on Tuesday to confirm Young as the OMB’s deputy director, CNN reported.

Biden nominated Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, on Dec. 1 to head OMB. But Tanden was met with widespread opposition, including from Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Machin, leading her to withdraw from the nomination. (RELATED: Tanden Says She ‘Deeply’ Regrets Twitter Insults Towards GOP In Senate Hearing)

Biden said he “accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget,” said in a March 2 statement. The president praised Tanden’s career history and said he anticipates “having her serve in a role in my Administration.”

Multiple Senate Republicans had questioned Tanden over her past comments on social media and donations towards Democrats. Tanden compared Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to “Voldemort” and said Democratic Maine Sen. Susan Collins was “the worst” on Twitter.

The former nominee had criticized other politicians on Twitter, including Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

