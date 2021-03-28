REPORT: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Signs Massive Deal With HBO ‘Worth Mid-Eight Figures’

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin has reportedly inked a gigantic deal with HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic writer has agreed to a five-year deal with the network to create content.

How much is Martin going to get paid? THR reported that the deal is “worth mid-eight figures.”

For those of you who might not know, HBO is currently trying to crank out as much “Game of Thrones” content as possible.

“House of the Dragon” is already on its way, and the network is also kicking around three more “Game of Thrones” shows.

HBO is all in on making “Game of Thrones” content the centerpiece of its programing going forward.

Even though I truly hated the ending of the original series, there’s no debate at all about whether or not “GoT” was a monumental success for TV.

It 100% was, and the early season, which I’m rewatching, are some of the best TV ever made. Now, Martin will start writing more stories for HBO.

If that doesn’t have you excited, then you simply don’t know great content when you see it.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the coming years! We’re in for a great time.