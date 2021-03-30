Another Migrant Caravan Is Coming For The Border

Another migrant caravan has started making its way from Honduras to the United States’ border with Mexico, according to Reuters.

The caravan, with estimated numbers in the several hundreds, is the second largest migrant caravan to depart from Honduras this year, Reuters reported. Members of the caravan and other eyewitnesses told Reuters the caravan is heading north to flee from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, as well as natural disasters, according to Reuters.

It’s rare to see a group of adult males without accompanying minors so I was sure to interview these three men. I asked the oldest why he left his home country of El Salvador. He said his son was killed by gangs and they wanted to kill him too. pic.twitter.com/yTw6Ldl7Ig — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) March 27, 2021

Two hurricanes, ETA and Iota, created massive flooding in parts of Honduras, further damaging Honduras’ already weak economy, according to Reuters.

The caravan is reportedly composed predominantly of young, working-age adults with backpacks, according to Reuters. There is also a number of women carrying children, Reuters reported. The migrants set off early Tuesday morning on foot from a bus terminal in San Pedro Sula, a city in the northern part of Honduras, according to Reuters.

Reporting from an undisclosed location near the border in McAllen, TX we encountered around 190 migrants. I saw lots of small children and a few babies with this group who came from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Full story and interviews posted soon.@dailycaller pic.twitter.com/VJEOdV0Yym — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2021

First, the caravan must make their way across the Guatemalan border, Reuters reported. The caravans’ current route takes them to the Honduras-Guatemala border town of Corinto, according to Reuters.

“You have to take risks to have a better life in the United States, in Honduras we’re never going to do anything,” Carlos Flores, a member of the caravan, told a local television station, according to Reuters. “Here you can hardly eat with what you earn, if you can even find work,” Flores added, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Biden Scrapped These Major Trump Border Policies Before The Crisis Started)

Live from the border Daily Caller’s @VenturaReport tells Pete Hegseth “The crisis is as bad as they are saying. I was only reporting for a few hours Wednesday and saw over 300 migrants apprehended.” pic.twitter.com/I1pBduu74r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 27, 2021

The United States currently faces a crisis on the southern border caused by an influx of migrants from Mexico and Central American countries, according to Reuters. Many of these migrants are family units or unaccompanied children.

nSome claim President Joe Biden’s stance on immigration throughout the campaign, as well as the immigration policies he has implemented in his first few months as president, has created and exacerbated the crisis. Members of the previous caravan that set out from Honduras cited Biden’s migration policies as the reason for coming to the United States. Other migrants have said that they wouldn’t have tried to come to the U.S. any gain entry under former President Donald Trump’s administration.