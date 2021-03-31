REPORT: ‘There Was Dog Poo On The Floor’: One Of Biden’s Dogs Defecated In White House

President Joe Biden’s dogs are in the doghouse again after poop was found on the floor outside the Diplomatic Room by the White House, it was reported Wednesday.

It’s unclear which dog did the deed on the White House floor, according to pool reporter Emily Goodwin. The poop was apparently noticed only after the crap was made. Both Major Biden and Champ Biden were in the vicinity, so it could have been either.

One of Biden’s dogs pooped on the floor, per pool “Champ and Major were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room. There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 31, 2021

The dogs have had somewhat of a rocky start during their transition to their new home. Major has reportedly bitten two staffers in two separate incidents since his time living at the White House. (RELATED: We Need To Resist The Baseless Conspiracy Theories About Major Biden, A Patriotic American Dog)

After the first incident, Biden revealed that only 85% of the staff at the White House are a fan of the German shepherd mix rescue dog.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos that his dog, Major, is out of the dog house: “He’s a sweet dog.” https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/50qGUBv0HE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021

“Major was a rescue pup,” Biden explained during an interview with ABC News. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. The dog’s being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware.”

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all,” Biden added. “And he moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him … All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”