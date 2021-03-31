REPORT: The NBA Has 1 New Case Of Coronavirus After 481 Tests

The NBA is still doing an outstanding job of making sure coronavirus doesn’t derail games.

According to Shams Charania, the league had just one new case of coronavirus after the latest round of testing, which consisted of 481 tests.

Sources: One new NBA player tested positive for coronavirus out of 481 tested since March 24. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021

For those of you following along, the NBA has been doing an unreal job of handling coronavirus. Prior to this round, the league also only had one case.

To say Adam Silver is crushing it would be an understatement.

Sources: One NBA player tested positive for coronavirus out of 485 tested since March 17. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2021

Say whatever you want about the NBA, but the league has done an outstanding job when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The bubble in Orlando to close out the 2020 season was a smashing success by all metrics.

Now, after a few early issues, the season is rolling and we haven’t had problems in a long time. It’s safe to say that the NBA isn’t sweating the pandemic at this point.

Props to everyone involved for getting the job done.