Middle School Principal Found Dead After Arrest For Decades-Old Sex Offenses Against Student, Police Say

An assistant principal at a North Carolina middle school was found dead Friday morning after he was arrested for alleged sex offenses against a student in the early 1990s, numerous sources reported.

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at around 9 a.m. on Friday morning and found the body of David Eugene Bostian, 59, a public affairs officer with the police department said, according to Star News Online.

Wilmington police are investigating the death of David Bostian Jr. after he was found deceased at his home on Tipton Ct. around 9:05 a.m. this morning. We offer our condolences to all affected by this case. More information will be provided following a thorough investigation. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 2, 2021

Bostian was the assistant principal at Noble Middle School in Wilmington. Noble Middle School is part of New Hanover County Schools. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Assistant principal at New Hanover County school accused of sex offenses against student in 1992 https://t.co/8SF5hNuekz — WECT News (@wectnews) April 2, 2021

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostian earlier on Friday morning, and he was charged with two counts of sexual offense by a government employee, according to WWAY3.

A former student reported earlier in the week that she had an ongoing relationship with Bostian in 1992, when she was 16-years-old and a student at New Hanover High School, according to Star News Online. At the time, Bostian was a teacher at the school, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Star News Online.

New Hanover County Schools hired Bostian in 1985, a community relations coordinator with New Hanover County Schools told Star News Online. He resigned from his role as assistant principal at Noble Middle School Friday.

Bostian was reportedly given $150,000 unsecured bond after his arrest and was released from jail.

In 2020, another New Hanover County Schools employee faced allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. (RELATED: Fourth-Grade Teacher In Florida Arrested For Soliciting Sex With Two-Year Old, Police Say)

The county’s board of education terminated Roland-Grise Middle School band director Peter Frank after he was charged with 12 felony sex crimes. Among the charges were indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student, according to Star News Online.