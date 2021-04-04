Sen. John Barrasso: ‘The Easiest Way To Get Into The United States Today Is To Do It Illegally’

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday that an open southern border has made illegal entry the easiest way to get into the United States.

“The easiest way to get into the United States today is to do illegally,” Barrasso told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

WATCH:

“You don’t have to show proof of anything and they will allow you into the country. That is the [President Joe] Biden policy,” he said.

Barrasso said that he recently went on a midnight patrol with U.S. Border Patrol agents who told him that their job “got a lot harder” after Biden assumed office. He claimed that only one-third of the agents are “actually on the ground trying to enforce the laws” while the rest are providing “daycare” to migrant children. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan said Friday that the border has become “a national security crisis” as Border Patrol agents were too busy with migrant children to stop drug smugglers.

Barrasso said Sunday that the Border Patrol warned the Biden transition team not to reverse policies put in place at the border by former President Donald Trump, including the Remain in Mexico program, or risk having a “massive humanitarian crisis.”

“The Biden administration ignored them and that’s what we have now. Highest numbers of all times coming into the country illegally. No identification, carrying who knows how many diseases — but certainly high percentage with coronavirus — that they’re then taking all across the country,” he said.

Barrasso was part of a group of Republican senators to visit the border led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who said March 28 that President Joe Biden’s policies subjected kids to “horrific abuse” at the border as they were crammed into holding facilities. (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

On March 21, Biden suggested his administration could bring back the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.