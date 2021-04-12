Luke Bryan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Paula Abdul Will Fill In As Judge On ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and Paula Abdul will fill in for him as a judge on “American Idol.”

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @americanidol show,” the 44-year-old singer wrote on Twitter to his millions of followers. The post was noted by Deadline magazine in a piece published Monday.

“I tested positive for Covid but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” he added in his post. (RELATED: Claudia Conway Opens Up About ‘American Idol’ Audition And ‘Iffy’ Relationship With Her Parents)

Because Bryan will be unable to be a judge on the Monday night live-episode of the hit ABC reality competition series, the “Cold Hearted” hitmaker Abdul will step in. (RELATED: Katy Perry ‘Collapses’ During ‘American Idol’ Performance)

“I can’t wait to hear the contestants sing to compete in the Top 12 on @AmericanIdol tonight!” the 58-year-old singer tweeted, along with several pictures of her getting ready for the show.

The show marks the first time the competition series will return to the studio with a live audience since the pandemic hit. Audience members for the show will be masked, “tested and seated in pods” with their immediate households, the outlet noted.