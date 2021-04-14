‘Handing A Propaganda Tool To The Taliban’: Dana Perino Blasts Plan To Set Afghanistan Exit For 9/11

Fox News host Dana Perino criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Perino argued that, while there might be a good argument for going ahead with the troop withdrawal — which actually began under former President Donald Trump — choosing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks would be “handing a propaganda tool to the Taliban.” (RELATED: ‘Why Did He Then Break Quarantine And Fake His Reemergence From The Basement?’: Dana Perino Has Questions For Chris Cuomo)

WATCH:

“Nothing about this is simple. I think it’s exceedingly complex with a ton of nuance,” Perino began. She went on to say that many — from service members in uniform to the intelligence services and the diplomatic corps — had made great sacrifices to keep Americans safe.

“I just want to remind everybody that we didn’t start this war. This war came to us. And then we had the choice, how do you want to fight it?” Perino continued, noting that the situation in Afghanistan was very different 20 years later. (RELATED: ‘A Disaster In The Making’: Lindsey Graham Rips Biden Admin Over Afghanistan Withdrawal)

Crediting Trump with reducing the American presence on the ground, Perino pointed out the fact that fewer than 5000 troops remained — and they were primarily tasked with counterintelligence missions. “They are also the eyes and ears on the ground, for the fact that the Iranians, for example, are arming al Qaeda which is reestablishing itself in Afghanistan,” she added.

“From a communications standpoint, I cannot for the life of me understand the decision to say, we are going to leave on 9/11 and handing a propaganda tool to the Taliban,” Perino concluded. “No matter what they are going to say, ‘Haha, we expelled the infidels,’ but this war came to our shores and we can decide how to fight it and how to end it.”

The important issue going forward, Perino said, was to be sure that the United States stood by the Afghan citizens — particularly teachers and interpreters — who had stood alongside and protected American soldiers. “The targets are now on their backs. So we have to do the right thing in the leaving, Godspeed to us all,” she said.