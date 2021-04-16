‘I Felt Like My Life Was Over’: Paris Hilton Says Sex Tape Gave Her PTSD

Paris Hilton said after her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, released a tape of the two of them having sex she “felt like” her “life was over.”

“That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life,” the 40-year-old former reality star shared during Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! chat on Friday. (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Chris Zylka)

Paris Hilton discusses nostalgia culture, NFTs, and life in quarantine on this week’s episode of Inside the Hive. https://t.co/OAPd7Pix24 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 16, 2021

“It’s always there in the back of my mind,” she added. “When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Jokes That Made Heiress ‘Want To Die’)

“It was a private experience between two people,” Hilton continued. “You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing … It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose — that killed me. It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it.”

Salomon released the tape “1 Night in Paris” in 2004 that showed the socialite and her then-boyfriend having sex in 2001.

Hilton said she “had always looked up to these amazing women like Princess Diana” and that after he did that to her, it felt like [he] took that all away from her and “people would never look at” her “the same.”